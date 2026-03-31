TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Major crash shuts down I-20 EB in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound are shut down in Cobb County due to a major crash.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Six Flags Pkwy. The crash involves a tractor-trailer that caught on fire.

It’s unclear how long the lanes will remain closed. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb County Fire and Police for more information.

Triple Team Traffic is LIVE every 10 minutes with alternate routes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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