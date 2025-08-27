$850M Powerball jackpot draws Georgia players hoping to strike it rich

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Powerball jackpot has reached a staggering $850 million, making it one of the largest in history, with hopeful players flocking to buy tickets across the nation.

As the jackpot grows, ticket sales have surged over 100% nationwide in the past week, driven by dreams of winning big. The cash option for the jackpot stands at $387 million, though the odds of winning are a daunting one in 292 million.

“This is our sixth largest Powerball jackpot in history, and it’s our largest jackpot in a while, so we are really excited to see this jackpot roll and hopefully our Georgia players win,” said Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan reported live from a Racetrac store in Woodstock, Cherokee County, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00. There, players were eagerly purchasing Powerball tickets.

Tasha Norwood, a hopeful player, expressed her excitement and faith in winning, “Yes. I’m claiming it in the name of Jesus!”

The Georgia Lottery benefits significantly from these sales, with 80 cents of every ticket purchased going back to the state.

The funding supports Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs, providing a boost to educational initiatives.

One player mentioned teaming up with friends to buy multiple tickets, hoping to share the winnings. “Probably some vacation and early retirement,” he said when asked about his plans if they win.

As the drawing approaches, the anticipation continues to grow, with many hoping to beat the odds and claim the massive prize.

