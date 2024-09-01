22-year-old Cherokee County man convicted in molestation of 8-year-old child

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced the conviction of a 22-year-old man charged with molesting an 8-year-old child.

CCSO officials say Xavier Matthew Jennings, 22, Canton was convicted of two counts of aggravated child molestation after a three-day jury trial.

Jennings was charged with these crimes following a Holly Springs Police Department investigation of allegations involving an 8-year-old child.

Law enforcement officials became aware of the assault after the child told her grandparent about the sexual abuse in June 2018.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 4.

