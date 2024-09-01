22-year-old Cherokee County man convicted in molestation of 8-year-old child

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced the conviction of a 22-year-old man charged with molesting an 8-year-old child.
CCSO officials say Xavier Matthew Jennings, 22, Canton was convicted of two counts of aggravated child molestation after a three-day jury trial.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Jennings was charged with these crimes following a Holly Springs Police Department investigation of allegations involving an 8-year-old child.
Law enforcement officials became aware of the assault after the child told her grandparent about the sexual abuse in June 2018.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 7 dead, 37 more injured after bus crashes in Mississippi
- West Ga. high school quarterback rushed to the hospital after going down mid-game
- Where is Julie Chrisley? Bureau of Prisons says she’s not in their custody
Sentencing is set for Sept. 4.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group