2 wanted after series of vehicle break-ins in Canton neighborhood

CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton are asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted in connection wth a series of vehicle break-ins that happened early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Canton police, Camron Zequeira, 20, and Skylar Hatcher, 19, are wanted on active arrest warrants for entering auto following multiple break-ins reported on Jan. 11 in the River Green subdivision.

Investigators say the suspects are believed to have targeted unlocked vehicles. Police also warn that a stolen Glock 43 handgun reported missing during the break-ins may still be in their possession.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorites says the suspects do not have a known vehicle and do not appear to have a permanent address, though they may be staying with acquaintances.

They have been frequently seen in areas between Woodstock, Canton, and Cartersville.

Police urge anyone who sees the suspects or has information about their whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Canton Police Department at 770- 720-4883. You may also email Det. Benjamin Porter at benjamin.porter@cantonga.gov.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group