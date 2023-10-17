Check your numbers! $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — Someone in Georgia is waking up a millionaire.

One lucky Georgia ticket in Monday night’s Powerball drawing matched all five numbers to win $1 million prize. The winning numbers were 2, 27, 31, 44 and 64. The ticket did not match the red Powerball 18 to win the jackpot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Lottery to confirm where the winning ticket was sold.

This isn’t the first big prize that a Georgia ticket has won this year. During a drawing in September, the Publix store off Birmingham Road in Alpharetta sold a $2 million ticket in September and an online lottery winner in Cobb County took home a $1 million prize.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you do win the jackpot or any other lottery prize, how do you claim your winnings in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery said any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or have the payment mailed to the winner.

Winners of prizes bigger than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

You can watch the Powerball drawing live on Channel 2 Action News every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday before WSB Tonight at 11:00 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Celebrating 75: The beginnings of the Georgia Lottery and how it’s funding education today As we celebrate WSB-TV’s 75th anniversary this year, there’s another major anniversary: 30 years of the Georgia Lottery.

©2023 Cox Media Group