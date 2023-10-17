Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A introduces first cookbook

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever cookbook.

The digital cookbook will be titled”Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table.”

It will include 26 simple recipes for breakfast, dinners, desserts and more.

The digital cookbook features recipes and stories from nonprofits participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which helps give leftover food to those in need.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Our goal for ‘Extra Helpings’ is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes, but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Some former menu items like coleslaw and chicken salad are featured on the digital cookbook.

To view the digital cookbook, click here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

4 inmates escape from Georgia jail, jump into Dodge Challenger getaway car, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group