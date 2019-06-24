Check out the cool things you can do this summer at SunTrust Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - School's out and it's summertime in Atlanta. But what summer would be complete without going to a Braves game?
The Braves have been on a roll this season and their home stadium SunTrust Park offers plenty of fun things to check out.
There are exciting matchups against division rivals, postgame concerts and free giveaways.
Here's what you can expect this summer at SunTrust Park:
Red Out Fridays: Every Friday night game the Braves will wear their red jerseys. The team encourages fans to deck out in red, too. Families can enjoy postgame fireworks.
Batting Practice Saturdays: Gates will open early Saturdays for fans to watch the Braves batting practice in the lower bowl. A different Braves player will also create a unique playlist for batting practice.
Family Day Sundays: The first 15,000 kids age 14 and under through the gates will receive a free giveaway. All games in the Hope & Will's Sandlot are free. Kids can also run the bases like Braves players after the game.
SunTrust Park tours: If you are interested in learning more about the stadium, fans can check out SunTrust Park tours during non-game days. In the summer months, tours are offered Monday through Saturday every 90 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
