Chattanooga man sentenced to 2 years in prison for threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man, Garry Lebron Hayes, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for leaving threatening messages to Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over a two-year period.

Hayes, 24, was found guilty of making violent threats against Congresswoman Greene and her family, as well as identifying himself in the messages.

The threats included graphic language and promises of violence.

According to court documents, one of the messages Hayes left on March 9, 2022, included a threat to confront Greene and her children.

“Hey [Congresswoman]. My name is Gary, G-A-R-R-Y, Hayes, H-A-Y-E-S. And I’m a little bit off. I’m a little bit taken back, but I’m from that area you are. And at any time that you feel like you want to do white nationalist s---, call my name, call my name. I’ll come see you and your children, and we’ll see how that ends up. B----!,” the message said.

In December of the same year, Hayes left another voicemail threatening to physically assault Greene in front of her children and husband.

“Let me assure you of something. You trifling b----. I’m a black man and I will meet you one day, b----. And when I do, I want your kids there, cause I’m gonna beat your motherf---ing ass in front of your children, b----. Now come f--- with me. Come f--- with me. Have your husband there too, b----,” the message said.

Two years later, on July 2, 2024, Hayes left another message threatening to kill Greene, again identifying himself and his location.

“I’m in Chattanooga. Yeah, you better ask your kids to f***ing finally kiss your a**—‘cause I’m gonna beat your a** b**ch. I’m gonna kill your a**. I’m gonna kill you b**ch,” the message said.

Earlier in 2024, Hayes also left a threatening voicemail to an unidentified U.S. senator, using derogatory language and promising violence.

“Hey little [Senator] . . . You are a trifling, ugly, gay ass black man. You’re not us. You’re not us at all. You can look me up, Garry Hayes. I will slice your throat, motherf---er . . . This ain’t a threat. This is a real promise.”

A federal judge has ordered Hayes to report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, by Dec. 8 of this year.

