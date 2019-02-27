  • Channel 2 viewers are (understandably) really going to miss Meteorologist Karen Minton

    Updated:

    Severe Weather Team 2 is saying farewell to Meteorologist Karen Minton, as she retires after 33 years at WSB-TV.

    Karen is such a big part of what makes waking up with Channel 2 Action News This Morning so special. She's going to be missed, as viewers are already making very clear in their goodbye and congratulatory messages to her. 

    [PHOTO GALLERY: Meteorologist Karen Minton through the years]

    Join Karen on her final morning as we celebrate her, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Don't worry- she's passing the early bird baton on to Meteorologist Brian Monahan today.

    [READ: Meteorologist Karen Minton retiring after nearly 33 years at WSB-TV]

    Share your thoughts with us on Twitter and Facebook to share with Karen!

     

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories