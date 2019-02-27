0 Channel 2 viewers are (understandably) really going to miss Meteorologist Karen Minton

Severe Weather Team 2 is saying farewell to Meteorologist Karen Minton, as she retires after 33 years at WSB-TV.

Karen is such a big part of what makes waking up with Channel 2 Action News This Morning so special. She's going to be missed, as viewers are already making very clear in their goodbye and congratulatory messages to her.

Join Karen on her final morning as we celebrate her, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Don't worry- she's passing the early bird baton on to Meteorologist Brian Monahan today.

I interned with @wsbradio in 1988 and would always get excited when I saw Karen and two other anchors “meeting” in that big ladies room 😂. Congratulations @katenmintonwsb on your next season in life! https://t.co/kd114AUCwo — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) February 27, 201

Watching @wsbtv for @KarenMintonWSB s last day. Many memories of being informed by #KarenMinton over her 33 year career as a meteorologist in Atlanta. Her grace under pressure during broadcasting scary, chaotic and dangerous weather here will be missed. #Blizzard93 — Jenny H. (@JenH0821) February 27, 2019

Thank you for helping us get ready for our day. Our family will miss your smile to start our day. Enjoy your retirement and may the wind always be at your back. — JayCee (@LittleSugar2529) February 27, 2019

@wsbtv @KarenMintonWSB All the rain is just the clouds crying for Karen not talking about them after today. Enjoy retirement, l’ve been a fan since the poofy hair days.🤓 — Gil (@Jackrabbit68) February 27, 2019

She will be missed. She has been with @wsbtv as long as I have been alive. And ever since I was old enough I remember her always on TV. @KarenMintonWSB you will be missed. — Havoc571 (@ChefLoui5) February 27, 2019

I’m NEVER awake at the beginning of their broadcast, but I am today and @KarenMintonWSB @LindaWSB @FBlankenshipWSB @BMonahanWSB have me so emotional! Congratulations on your retirement! Newscasters become like family and “Cousin Karen” @wsbtv won’t be the same without you! — Dr. Connie Franklin Stevenson (@DrConnieDF) February 27, 2019

Great to be up and watching @KarenMintonWSB last weather forecast on @wsbtv! Kudos on a great career Karen! — Emmanuel Glaze (@EGlaze57) February 27, 2019

@wsbtv grew up up watching @KarenMintonWSB every morning. She told me when I got a snow day and now how to prepare my step son in the mornings. Thank you for being a part of my family. — Shelby Behret (@sportgal678) February 27, 2019

