Channel 2 rides along with South Fulton police as they crack down on speeding, distracted drivers

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city is cracking down on aggressive and distracted driving after police received a state grant.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach took you for a ride-along with South Fulton officers for Channel 2 Action News This Morning on Monday.

South Fulton police received more than $100,000 from the state. The Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T., grant funds pay for officers, new technology and more specialized details.

As Gehlbach rode along with Officer Jonathan Clayton, it didn’t take long to find multiple drivers going over the speed limit in the 45 mph zone.

“Anything 60 or more is what I’ll go after…so the black car, going to get the black car," Clayton told Gehlbach.

Officers don’t want drivers to be distracted.

“On their cell phones, putting on makeup, anything taking eyes of the road,” Clayton said.

As we go into the busy time of year, officers are especially looking out for speeding and drunk drivers.

“People who are intoxicated. Be very aware of that this holiday season. People who are speeding and going way beyond the speed limit and that may be erratic,” Dr. Cedric Alexander said.

South Fulton’s Interim Public Safety Director says the city uses the extra dollars for officers in their traffic unit.

“To increase personnel, utilize new technology and funding we received this year and last and take that personnel and put them out on our highways and make our community safe,” Alexander explained.

Clayton pulled over one driver who was going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone.

“That’s the reason I’m stopping you, OK?” the officer explained.

Besides speed, Clayton also made sure the driver followed seat belt and child restraint laws properly. Officers want to not only enforce the law, but educate as well.

“I appreciate you having him a child restraint seat…I see that a lot," Clayton told the father.

South Fulton’s grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety runs through Sept. 2026.

