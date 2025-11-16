Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about ‘hurtful’ Trump rift, Epstein files

ATLANTA — In her first interview since President Donald Trump withdrew his support, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed the fallout on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday night to talk about his displeasure with Greene’s comments over the last few weeks.

She attributed the rift to her stance on the Epstein files, the files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein and his sexual abuse and sex trafficking of girls. This week, a House panel released some emails from Epstein that included communications with the rich and powerful.

Greene, a staunch supporter of Trump, expressed her disappointment over his decision to encourage primary challengers against her.

“I stood with President Trump when virtually no one else did, campaigned all over the country, spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected. And I think that’s incredibly important and I do support him and his administration and I support them in delivering the campaign promises we made to the American people. His remarks, of course, have been hurtful,” she said.

Greene said she believes the disagreement stems from her advocacy for the release of the Epstein files, which she argues is crucial for transparency and justice for victims of trafficking and abuse.

“I stand with these women. I stand with rape victims. I stand with children who are in terrible sex abuse situations and I stand with survivors of of trafficking and those that are trapped in in sex trafficking. And I, I will not apologize for that. I believe the country deserves transparency in these files,” she said.

Greene denied Trump’s claim that he advised her against running for Senate or governor, asserting that she made the decision independently to focus on serving Georgia’s 14th District.

She criticized Trump’s recent foreign policy decisions, particularly his promotion of H-1B visas and international travel, which she argues do not align with the “America First” agenda.

“I would love to see Air Force One be parked and stay home and there be nothing but a constant focus in the White House on a domestic agenda that helps the American people once and for all,” Greene said.

Greene also addressed past instances of toxic rhetoric, expressing regret and calling for a more respectful political discourse. She encouraged Dana Bash to have noted white nationalist Nick Fuentes on her show.

“I defend every single person’s free speech rights. I think that’s incredibly important, so I don’t apologize for that, and I don’t believe in canceling people and I think it’s important for people like Tucker Carlson and yourself to interview everyone,” she said.

