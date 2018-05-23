  • Cellphone video appears to show school bus driver texting and driving

    By: Audrey Washington

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained cellphone video that appears to show a DeKalb County school bus driver looking down at her phone while on the road.

    A parent who didn’t want to be identified sent the video to Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

    The parent said he saw the driver texting while driving on I-20 and started filming. He said he believes the driver’s actions were dangerous and irresponsible.

