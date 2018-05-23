Cellphone video appears to show school bus driver texting and driving

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained cellphone video that appears to show a DeKalb County school bus driver looking down at her phone while on the road.
A parent who didn’t want to be identified sent the video to Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.
"And to know they're picking up phones and texting while our kids are in their care, is gut-wrenching."
Just got my hands on NEW VIDEO that appears to show, a school bus driver TEXTING, while on the road...AND while a student is on the bus!
The details, beginning at 5pm.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/XQ5EcABGFU
The parent said he saw the driver texting while driving on I-20 and started filming. He said he believes the driver’s actions were dangerous and irresponsible.
We're talking with other concerned parents and getting the school district's response
