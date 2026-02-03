Celebration of life set for Gwinnett officer killed in line of duty

A Gwinnett County police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest this weekend.

Officer Pradeep Tamang died on Sunday when police say he and Officer David Reed were shot in an “unprovoked attack” at the Holiday Inn Express hotel. Reed remains in the hospital.

The Gwinnett County Police Department announced there will be a celebration of life for Tamang on Saturday at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville. The service will begin at 10 a.m.

After the service, there will be a procession to the Tim Stewart Funeral Home on Simonton Road. Community members can pay their respects and line up along the procession route.

