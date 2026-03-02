Cat tests positive for rabies in popular metro Atlanta vacation town

HELEN, Ga. — Health officials are warning residents to be cautious with animals in White County.

According to the District 2 Public Health office, a stray cat found in downtown Helen tested positive for rabies.

Officials said out-of-county visitors saw the cat, which appeared to be sick, and took it home with them.

When the visitors tried to help the cat, one person was bitten and the cat was taken to a vet for diagnosis.

Health officials said the cat was put down for neurological issues and its remains were sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur for testing.

On Thursday, the White County Environmental Health Department was advised the cat tested positive for rabies, the first case in the county this year.

Officials are putting up alert signs in the area where the cat was originally found, and anyone living in the area with concerns about rabies exposure is urged to contact health officials at 706-348-7698.

