‘Castle house’ burglars caught in the act trying to return $28k worth of stolen antiques

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in northeast Georgia for stealing rare antiques from a woman’s “castle house.”

According to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary was reported at a well-known house on Patterson Gap Road. The home, a “castle house,” is currently for sale by its owner, 69-year-old Laura Moon of Dillard.

Moon told deputies in her initial report that more than $28,000 in antiquities had been stolen from the house.

The stolen items included a rare laurel timber and deer antler chair, valued at $11,000, a $3,000 suit of armor, a shield and sword, and multiple other “expensive items,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Moon told sheriff’s office investigators that “thieves had been reaching out to her all day after they discovered she reported the theft to the authorities.”

The thieves came back to the house while Moon and deputies were setting up a sting operation.

Two men came to the house in a red Dodge Ram that had the stolen items inside and both were taken into custody for question by the sheriff’s office. The truck was also seized as evidence.

Investigators looked over hours of surveillance video and charged 42-year-old Richard Green and 34-yea-rold Lacey Oliver with burglary in the first degree.

Additionally, Moon’s realtor, 77-year-old Maria Rodeghiero, was arrested for obstructing or hindering law enforcement.

Deputies said Rodeghiero was involved in trying to arrange the return the stolen property, attempting to broker the sale of some of the stolen items, and telling the thieves ways they could remain undetected.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call RSO at 706-960-9745.

