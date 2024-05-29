Georgia woman nearly loses part of foot in freak e-bike accident

MONROE, Ga. — A Georgia woman nearly lost part of her foot during a freak accident while riding an e-bike, her friends said on a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Kenley Lord, from Monroe, was riding an e-bike when she fell and got her foot stuck in the bike’s bottom bar.

According to her best friend, Ashlyn Alsup, the bar cut Lord’s heel completely open, causing a fracture and the loss of a bone.

She had to be put to sleep for the procedure.

When Lord woke up, she had received 31 stitches.

Alsup said Lord will be out of work and unable to drive for the next 2-3 months.

“God put it on my heart to set up a GoFundMe for her as she is a big contributor financially in her household,” Alsup wrote. “The last thing I want her to worry about while navigating through this next chapter of her life is financial burdens. If you are not able to donate, prayers go a long way.”

TheGoFundMe has raised nearly $2,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

You can donate here.

