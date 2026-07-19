Police investigate overnight shooting of 18-year-old in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers were sent to reports of someone shot near Camilla St. and found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he was listed as being in stale condition.

The preliminary investigation indicated that an argument escalated into gunfire, and the victim was shot, police said.

Now, investigators with APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group