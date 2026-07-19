Deadly crash on interstate in Sandy Springs under investigation

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police said officers are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 285 in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Interstate 285 eastbound near the New Northside Drive bridge at around 3:22 a.m.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where one driver died. The other driver had non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

No additional information was available. The Sandy Springs Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is urged to contact Sandy Springs Police Department Traffic Unit or Sgt. Inman at 770-551-6900.

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