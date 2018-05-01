Cases of Georgia kids in foster care jump to record high of 15,000

ATLANTA - There are more foster kids in the Georgia system today than ever before.
The new director at Georgia’s Department of Family and Children Services said they are reaching out to help more children in crisis.
The Barlow family in Paulding County fostered five children, then made their family of six official. But many more kids, a record number in the state, need a safe place to stay.
In 2013, 7,600 children were in state-sponsored foster care. Now it's 15,005 with a recent spike.
“In the past four months, we had 877 children come in to care, that’s more than the children that we have in Fulton County as a whole,” said the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services director Virginia Pryor.
