Woman scared for her life called 911 on her husband before Carroll County standoff

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say a 66-year-old man fired a shotgun at Carroll County deputies as they responded to a domestic violence call early Thursday morning.

Officials say he shot multiple vehicles, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

John McCormick, 66, sits behind bars inside the Carroll County Jail after police say he threatened his wife and then shot at deputies.

A woman fearing for her life called 911 after she said her husband, McCormick, threatened her with a loaded rifle.

“The response is we need to get there as soon as possible because there could be loss of life,” Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said.

As deputies rushed to the scene, the victim kept the 911 call on speaker phone so emergency workers could hear the threats.

“What are you going to do with that?” the victim could be heard asking in the 911 call.

“It’s called click and load,” McCormick said.

Documents show the victim got out of the home and hid behind a pickup truck.

When deputies did arrive, McCormick briefly came out of the house, but then he ran back inside.

“However, when someone retreats back into the house, that’s when you really start to feel that danger start to rise,” Husley told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Moments later, investigators say McCormick fired a shotgun at the deputies, hitting multiple vehicles three times.

“It just makes you sick in your stomach. You just pray for these men and women who put on that badge and go out here so bravely every single day,” Husley said.

SWAT arrived a few minutes later and convinced the man to surrender, booking him in jail and allowing everyone to go home safely.

"We sure are glad that those five people were able to go back to their houses and go back to their families," Husley said.

McCormick now faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, destruction of government property, and obstruction of a police investigation. He is in the Carroll County Jail and has been denied bond.

