Suspect shoots at Carroll deputies during domestic dispute, authorities say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies were fired upon during a domestic dispute on Thursday, leading to the arrest of a 66-year-old suspect, officials said.

Around 7:42 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Barnes Road, where a man identified as John McCormick was armed and had threatened a female victim, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they positioned themselves around the home as the female victim safely exited the home.

Authorities said McCormick briefly stepped outside but returned inside upon seeing deputies. He then discharged a shotgun from within the home, hitting multiple deputies’ vehicles.

After a brief standoff, McCormick surrendered to the SWAT team.

Sheriff Terry Langley stated, “We are very grateful that no one was injured during this extremely dangerous situation. This incident is a stark reminder that no call is ever routine in law enforcement. Our deputies displayed tremendous bravery and professionalism under fire.”

The 66-year-old was arrested and faces the following charges: five counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, one count of aggravated assault on a non-law enforcement individual, five counts of interference with government property, and one count of terroristic threats and acts. He was taken to the Carroll County Jail, where he remains in custody.

