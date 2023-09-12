Villa Rica High School evacuated after possible bomb threat

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Carroll County high school.
Officers responded to Villa Rica High School on Tuesday afternoon after being notified of a potential bomb threat.
Carroll County School System officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the building has been evacuated and after-school activities were canceled.
Authorities alerted the public to the threat just before 2:30 p.m. High school is released at 3:30 p.m. in Carroll County.
It’s unclear if students were sent home early, but they have all since been released.
Police are currently conducting a search of the school building.
Investigators are asking everyone to avoid the area as they investigate.
