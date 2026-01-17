Video released of north Ga. marina burglary suspects

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for information about a burglary at a Carroll County marina earlier this month.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a burglary at Dockside Marina.

The crime happened Jan. 7 between 3:30 to 3:47 a.m.

Deputies said they responded at about 3:47 a.m. to the burglary after the suspects cut power to the business.

Lottery machines, an ATM and the security system had been damaged and broken into, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance video footage that the sheriff’s office posted to social media shows a vehicle turning into Dockside Marina at about 3:40 a.m., about seven minutes before the power was cut.

If you recognize the individuals or vehicle involved, please get in touch with the sheriff’s office.

If you live in the Fairfield area and have home security cameras, please review footage from 3:30 a.m. to 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 7 for any suspicious activity

Those with relevant information should contact Investigator Will Wynn of the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-830-5916 ext. 2303 or by email.

