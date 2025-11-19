Teen threatened to ‘hurt some people and murder others’ at Carroll Co. high school: Officials

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made following an online threat against a high school in Carroll County.

On Monday, 18-year-old Leland Sprewell was identified and arrested for making terroristic threats against Mt. Zion High School after a swift investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the threat was reported to Carroll County 911 by a juvenile caller from Grand Rapids, Colo., who was involved in a group chat where an unidentified boy made violent threats against the school.

Investigators traced the threat to a Textnow account from an IP address in Fruita, Colo., and coordinated with local law enforcement to identify the juvenile caller and gather more information.

Officials said the investigation led to the identification of Sprewell from Bowdon, Ga., who admitted to using the Instagram account that issued the threats.

“We take every threat seriously, and we act immediately,” Sheriff Terry Langley said.

School Resource Officer Lt. Jenn Garmon was notified after the threat was reported, and the Criminal Investigations Division initiated a full investigation.

The juvenile caller reported that during the group chat, the unidentified male participant threatened to “hurt some people and murder other people at Mt. Zion High School.”

The female juvenile involved in the chat provided investigators with the name of the individual responsible for the threats, leading to Sprewell’s arrest.

Deputies said the incident has been determined to be isolated.

Sprewell was charged with terroristic threats (felony) and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

