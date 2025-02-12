Several students fall ill at high school in Carroll County

First responders are on the scene Monday at Mt. Zion High School for several students who complained of symptoms of illness, a Carroll County official said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Responders are working to determine what caused the students to feel sick.
No information on the exact number of people feeling ill or their symptoms was immediately provided.
Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the school and will have more on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- North Georgia man reported his mom missing. Deputies say he was hiding her body
- South Fulton mayor stripped of most privileges, must return expensive items he purchased
- Dozens of businesses busted by GBI gambling unit in north GA
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group