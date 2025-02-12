Several students fall ill at high school in Carroll County

First responders are on the scene Monday at Mt. Zion High School for several students who complained of symptoms of illness, a Carroll County official said.

Responders are working to determine what caused the students to feel sick.

No information on the exact number of people feeling ill or their symptoms was immediately provided.

Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the school and will have more on this developing story.

