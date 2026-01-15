Search underway for two teens last seen near metro Atlanta high school

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carrollton Police Department is seeking information on two missing boys.

Police say 17-year-old Darrance Jones and 15-year-old Olandrius Dumas-Guice were last seen around Carrollton High School on Wednesday.

The police believe that Jones and Dumas-Guice may possibly be together.

The Carrollton Police Department is actively investigating the case and urging anyone with information to reach out.

Citizens can report tips by calling 911 or the CPD directly at 770-834-4451.

