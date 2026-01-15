84-year-old aims shotgun at victim during road rage incident in north Georgia, deputies say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An afternoon drive through Habersham County turned frightening on Wednesday after a road rage incident escalated into a crash and an alleged gun threat, authorities say.

Jesse Lafayette Parker, 84, of Clarkesville, is being held at the Habersham County Detention Center following the incident, which began near Level Grove Road outside Cornelia on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the encounter started when the victim was driving east on Level Grove Road near the southbound ramp to Georgia 365. The victim told deputies that traffic slowed when a silver Mercury Grand Marquis stopped in the roadway to allow another car to turn. After honking his horn, the victim said the situation quickly escalated.

The driver of the Grand Marquis allegedly began following the victim, honking repeatedly. At one point, the victim told deputies he saw the driver holding what appeared to be a hatchet out the window, prompting him to pull over in an attempt to let the vehicle pass.

As the victim’s vehicle slowed, investigators say the Grand Marquis swerved into his lane and hit his car, then continued driving.

The victim followed the vehicle toward Cornelia until it turned into the Quality Foods shopping center parking lot. A short time later, the victim said he saw the driver standing outside the car near Cornelia Christian Church, allegedly aiming what appeared to be a shotgun in his direction.

Police say the victim provided photos showing Parker holding and pointing a black, pump-action style shotgun.

After Parker left the scene, the victim called 911. A ‘be on the lookout’ (BOLO) was issued for the vehicle while officers searched the area.

Authorities say Parker later contacted police, saying he would return home to put away groceries before turning himself in. Around 3 p.m., he arrived at the Habersham County Detention Center, where he was taken into custody.

Parker is charged by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Georgia State Patrol also charged him with hit and run, failure to stop and render aid, and passing in a no-passing zone.

Investigators say the victim and Parker did not know each other.

Bond for all charges has been set at $15,000.

