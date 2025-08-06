Over $107K worth of drugs seized as police conduct search warrants across Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carrollton Police Department’s ACE Unit has made a significant impact this summer by executing 13 search warrants and making over 27 felony arrests related to guns and illegal drugs.

In the past two months, ACE investigators say they have recovered 14 guns, including several illegally modified weapons capable of automatic fire, and seized dangerous drugs with a street value totaling $107,750.

According to the department, the street values of the seized drugs are:

Fentanyl at $67,600

Marijuana at $14,400

Methamphetamine at $11,00

Powder cocaine at $10,300

Prescription pills at $1,700

MDMA at $1,500

Crack cocaine at $1,250

The CPD said the operations are part of a continued effort to disrupt the flow of drugs into the community and hold accountable those contributing to gun and drug violence.

The ACE Unit shared photos representing the four most recent cases, highlighting the scope of their operations over the last eight weeks.

