Over $107K worth of drugs seized as police conduct search warrants across Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carrollton Police Department’s ACE Unit has made a significant impact this summer by executing 13 search warrants and making over 27 felony arrests related to guns and illegal drugs.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In the past two months, ACE investigators say they have recovered 14 guns, including several illegally modified weapons capable of automatic fire, and seized dangerous drugs with a street value totaling $107,750.
According to the department, the street values of the seized drugs are:
- Fentanyl at $67,600
- Marijuana at $14,400
- Methamphetamine at $11,00
- Powder cocaine at $10,300
- Prescription pills at $1,700
- MDMA at $1,500
- Crack cocaine at $1,250
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ft. Stewart shooting: 5 shot, suspect in custody
- Clayton County woman trying to pay her rent, but says landlord won’t take her money
- Man says he tried to break into GA high school to use the phone after being fired from job
The CPD said the operations are part of a continued effort to disrupt the flow of drugs into the community and hold accountable those contributing to gun and drug violence.
The ACE Unit shared photos representing the four most recent cases, highlighting the scope of their operations over the last eight weeks.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group