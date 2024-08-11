Meth, heroin among drugs found during raid at Carroll County home

BOWDON, Ga. — While conducting a search warrant at a home in Bowdon, authorities found several types of drugs, including meth and crack cocaine.

On July 29, Carroll County deputies and Bowdon police executed a search warrant at a home with a Bowdon address.

When investigators entered the home, they found over a pound of methamphetamine, over one and a half ounces of suspected heroin, over one pound of marijuana, MDMA, fentanyl, crack cocaine, guns, and cash.

Officials said there was other evidence of drug distribution.

CCSO arrested Deontrey Foster, 38, and Johnny Foster, 40, both of Bowdon.

Deontrey Foster was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Johnny Foster was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine.

“We are proud of the ACE Unit for their thorough and successful investigations. Due to their efforts and dedication to the communities they serve, they have no doubt saved many lives by removing these dangerous drugs from our streets and out of the hands of our loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said.

