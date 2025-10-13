Man charged following multiple reports of a ‘Peeping Tom’ in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. — An Ellenwood man was arrested in connection with a series of home burglaries and ‘peeping tom’ incidents that happened between August and October.

Carrollton police arrested Bernard Gregory McMorris II, 25, of Ellenwood on Wednesday. He faces several charges, including first-degree burglary, multiple counts of peeping tom, child molestation, and sexual exploitation of children.

Authorities have been investigating several overnight incidents involving suspicious activity, window tampering, and break-ins at housing complexes, including River Pointe, The Towns, Octiv Row, Flagship, Carrollton Crossing, and The Reserve Apartments.

Detectives said they were able to identify McMorris as the suspect during the investigation, which also uncovered other crimes.

The case remains active and ongoing, with additional charges possible.

The police department has asked anyone with information to contact the Carrollton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-834-4451. Tips can also be submitted via their app or by calling CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS, with the option to remain anonymous.

