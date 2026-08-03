Man arrested for allowing illegal tire dumping on his property, sheriff’s office says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old Villa Rica man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into illegal tire dumping in Carroll County. Authorities say they are still searching for a second suspect.

Tracey Lewis Johnson faces a felony charge for allegedly permitting the unlawful disposal of waste on his property, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The arrest follows a series of reports from concerned citizens regarding suspected dumping in the Villa Rica area.

While Johnson is in custody, investigators are still searching for Jacob Ward, who remains at large with active felony warrants.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the felony warrants against Ward last week.

The sheriff’s office says they have continued to receive tips regarding Ward’s whereabouts and potential illegal dumping in neighboring jurisdictions.

Johnson is charged with felony dumping biomedical or hazardous waste or substance or dumping for commercial purpose. Investigators allege that Johnson knowingly allowed Ward to use property under his control for the unlawful storage and disposal of used tires in exchange for payment.

Beyond the felony criminal investigation, Johnson is involved in a separate case with Carroll County Code Enforcement that is currently moving through Magistrate Court.

The sheriff’s office said illegal dumping as a serious offense that pollutes the environment, damages private property and creates safety hazards for the community.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said it started the probe after residents reported suspected dumping activities.

Since the investigation began, authorities have identified multiple disposal sites, interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence to identify other participants in the operation.

Investigators noted that while Carroll County recently announced changes to its solid waste program, they do not believe this case is connected to those updates. The sheriff’s office stated that illegal dumping historically occurs regardless of available disposal options.

“Carroll County continues to provide residents with lawful disposal opportunities through approved facilities, partnerships with organizations such as Keep Carroll Beautiful and community collection events like Tired of Tires,” the sheriff’s office said.

The department is urging residents to report illegal dumping directly to law enforcement or by calling 911 if the activity is occurring. While community social media pages can bring attention to local issues, the sheriff’s office stated it cannot monitor every neighborhood Facebook group.

The investigation remains active. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office stated that additional arrests are anticipated as the case continues.

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