Man accused of trying to abduct 10-year-old girl from front porch in Carroll County

A man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl will be held without bond, authorities in Carroll County said Monday.

The attempted abduction happened on Old Highway 27 in Roopville on Friday, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl had been sitting on the front porch of her home when Nicholas Gosdin approached her and tried to lure her off the porch by starting a conversation about construction materials, the report said.

When she refused to leave the porch, he grabbed her arms and tried to restrain her, authorities said.

The girl broke free and ran inside the home to alert her family.

Gosdin reportedly approached a nearby elderly resident and asked if he could enter the home. That person refused to let him in, the report said.

He ran from the area after the girl’s parents confronted him.

A witness followed him in a vehicle as ran toward the roundabout in Roopville and into a wooded area near the Roopville Elementary School baseball fields.

The sheriff’s office said Gosdin was arrested there with the help of bystanders who detained him until law enforcement could arrive.

Neither the girl nor any witnesses were familiar with Gosdin or knew why he was in the area.

He was taken to the Carroll County Jail and charged with simple battery, cruelty to children, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

Gosdin appeared before a magistrate judge on Monday and was denied bond.

