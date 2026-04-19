Georgia county sheriff’s office celebrates retiring lieutenant after 32 years of service

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — After more than three decades of service, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is retiring and his colleagues are celebrating his years of dedication to the public good.

Lt. David Byrd is retired after 32 years of service.

According to the sheriff’s office, Byrd’s career as a public servant started with his enlistment in the U.S. Navy from 1988 to 1994.

After leaving the Navy, Byrd began working in the Carroll County Jail in 1994 before going to mandate school and switching to night shift patrol in 1995.

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The sheriff’s office promoted him a few years later to eventually lead the night shift, a duty officials said he performed faithfully for 14 years.

In 2023, Byrd was promoted again to Lieutenant, overseeing the Patrol and HEAT units on day shift.

Upon his retirement, Byrd told the department that the hardest part would be leaving everyone he’s worked with for so many years, calling them more than coworkers, but family.

The sheriff’s office thanked Byrd for his service and years of leadership in Carroll County, wishing him well in his “well-earned retirement.”

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