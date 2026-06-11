Atlanta’s Olympic Cauldron is moving

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia State University announced Thursday the top portion of the Olympic Flame, known as the Cauldron, would be relocated.

The university is working with Olympic Games leaders Billy Payne and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young to move the Cauldron from its original Summerhill location to Centennial Olympic Park.

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“This magnificent structure will continue to serve as a reminder of the important role that this part of Atlanta played in the execution and the memories of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games,” said Payne who is chairman of Atlanta ’96 Legacy.

The Olympic Flame Tower is a 120-foot monument brought to Summerhill for the 1996 Olympic Games. While the Olympic Cauldron will find a new home in Centennial Olympic Park, the tower structure and iconic Olympic rings bridge will remain in Summerhill.

“Georgia State is honored to help preserve and advance Atlanta’s Olympic legacy,” said M. Brian Blake, GSU President. “We are committed to celebrating the history that shaped Atlanta while creating new opportunities for students, residents and visitors.”

Once the top piece is moved, GSU will work to enhance the remaining structure.

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