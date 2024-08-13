GA man sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for child sex crimes

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 30 years for child sex crimes.

John Earl Mack, 43, was found guilty by a Carroll County jury of two counts of aggravated child molestation, rape, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Mack was previously convicted of rape in the second degree in 2002 in the state of New York.

According to evidence collected during the investigation by Villa Rica police, on Sept. 18, 2022, a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Mack, who previously had a relationship with her mother, sexually assaulted her multiple times between May 1 and May 22, 2022.

The crime was revealed to the mother when she heard Mack make sexual comments to the girl and request sex from her.

When the mother confronted her daughter, the girl denied that Mack was speaking to her or that anything sexual had happened between them.

Eventually, she did admit that Mack was talking to her.

The girl told police that Mack sexually assaulted her at an abandoned home in Villa Rica and a home in Fulton County too.

The girl said Mack gave her drugs to smoke at the Villa Rica home.

