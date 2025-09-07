Family says “God is answering prayers” after Carrollton officer hit by car makes progress

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Officer Dustin Krish of the Carrollton Police Department is showing promising signs of recovery after he was hit by a car while directing traffic nearly four months ago.

On June 11, Carrollton police said a car hit 32-year-old Officer Dustin Krish while he was in the middle of the intersection in front of Ingles, directing traffic while a light was down near a construction zone.

Medics airlifted Krish to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.

Since then, his loved ones have been providing updates on his health progress. In June, they said he had “two very intensive surgeries in an effort to save his life.”

Officer Krish, who has been in a minimally conscious state, is undergoing intensive therapy to maintain his range of motion and improve his responsiveness.

“Yesterday, he got the highest score yet on his Coma Recovery Scale! He’s been teetering between a 6 and a 7 but he got an 8! They officially declared him minimally conscious plus,” loved ones said.

His recent progress includes independently stretching his arm and responding to commands, such as squeezing a hand and wiggling his toes and fingers, according to loved ones.

“We still have a very long road ahead of us but God is answering our prayers in a big way!” said Jessica Krish, Officer Krish’s sister-in-law. “I can’t wait for the day I can tell you he said his first words!”

During a recent therapy session, family says Officer Krish was able to perform movements on an arm bike independently for five minutes, a significant achievement in his recovery process.

His therapy includes exercises to prevent muscle contraction and improve his physical condition. Emily and Vickie, who are involved in Officer Krish’s care, have been trained to use a hoyer lift to assist in moving him between his bed and chair. They also participate in exercises designed to enhance his range of motion.

Officer Krish’s family and caregivers are hopeful for his continued improvement, and they have shared photos of his therapy sessions to update those concerned about his condition. Despite his private nature, these updates aim to provide a clearer picture of his progress.

Officer Krish’s ongoing recovery efforts are supported by his family and medical team, who remain optimistic about his future progress.

You can donate to the Krish family via check and drop off at the Carrollton Police Department, payable to Carrollton Carrollton Fraternal Order of Police.

Those who wish can also donate electronically via PayPal at fop35carrollton@gmail.com, Venmo at Carrollton-fop or via GoFundMe.

All donations will go directly to the family.

