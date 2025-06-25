Family gives update on Carrollton officer who was hit by car while directing traffic

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carrollton officer’s family gave update on his health progress Tuesday.

Officer Dustin Krish was hit by a car while directing in Carrollton on June 11. His condition remains stable in the ICU at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, his family said.

His family gave an update online on Krish’s continued improvement, saying he breathes on his own during the day and is placed on a ventilator at night “to give him a break and let him rest.”

A drain installed to control his brain pressure has been removed, and his followup brain scan is looking good.

Krish is having more purposeful movement, and a member of the nursing staff told the family they can tell he is getting stronger.

“Today when the (nurse practitioner) asked him to open his eyes, he briefly/partially OPENED his eyes! A family member told him to move his toes today and he did!” the family reported.

Krish has been with the Carrollton Police Department for three years and married his wife Emily in November. according to the family’s GoFundMe entry.

“This horrible accident has left our community stunned and heartbroken as we pray fervently for God to heal him,” the GoFundMe said. “We believe in the power of prayer and believe that God will restore his body and mind, but we are also realistic that this is going to be a long journey to healing.”

People can donate to the Krish family via check and drop off at the Carrollton Police Department, payable to Carrollton Carrollton Fraternal Order of Police.

Those who wish can donate electronically via PayPal at fop35carrollton@gmail.com, Venmo at Carrollton-fop or via GoFundMe. All donations will go directly to the family.

