38-year-old man charged with trafficking meth after traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A recent traffic stop in Carroll County led to a methamphetamine arrest, according to deputies.

Carroll County deputies said 38-year-old Eddie Jarrett was found with about six ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Deputies also found a large amount of cash.

Jarrett was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The Carrollton Police Department and University of West Georgia Police Department assisted with the investigation, deputies said.

