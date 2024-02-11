15-year-old shot to death in southeast Atlanta, police confirm

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that on Sunday, sometime after 2 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Linam Avenue SE.

When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old shot to death.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities have not said if anyone is in custody.

No further information has been provided.

The shooting remains under investigation.

