ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that on Sunday, sometime after 2 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Linam Avenue SE.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old2 a.m. had 2:30 a.m.ot to death.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Authorities have not said if anyone is in custody.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson awarded $21 million in Cobb County blackmail, stalking case
- 1 of 2 teens involved in fight near Tri-Cities High School has died, school officials confirm
- More than half a million patients lose coverage since Georgia Medicaid unwinding start, data shows
No further information has been provided.
The shooting remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group