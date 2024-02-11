Fight in Gwinnett County mall food court causes shoppers to flee, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a fight at a Gwinnett County mall that officials say caused shoppers to scatter.

Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News that on Saturday evening, officers received reports of a fight in the Sugarloaf Mills shopping mall food court.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, during the fight, a gun fell off one of the individuals involved.

Police said it is unclear if a shot was ever fired when the gun hit the ground.

After the gun hit the ground, police said shoppers began to scatter.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News viewers who were at the mall said the reason why they ran was because they thought there was a shooting in the mall.

“It is confirmed there were no injuries and absolutely no active shooter,” police explained.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

15-year-old shot to death in southeast Atlanta, police confirm

©2023 Cox Media Group