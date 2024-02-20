2 thieves steal tools from storage shed in Villa Rica, investigators want your help identifying them

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying two thieves.

On Feb. 10, 2024, surveillance video captured the thieves stealing multiple tools from a storage shed in Villa Rica.

The two masked thieves, dressed all in black, can be seen loading weed whackers, chainsaws, a circular saw, and other tools into a black 4-door sedan.

The car appeared to have its license plate removed at the time of the theft.

If you have any information on the crime or the identity of the suspects, please call Investigator Mason Dodson at 770-830-5916 or email mdodson@carrollsheriff.com.

