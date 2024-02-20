Conyers officer hospitalized after chase, crash with teen in stolen car, police say

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of their officers is in the hospital after a chase and crash.

NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene off Highway 138 near the Interstate 20 ramp where there is a large emergency response.

Officials say that it started as a chase involving a 16-year-old in a stolen Hyundai Sonata. During the chase, a crash happened between the stolen car, two patrol cars and two vehicles that belonged to bystanders.

The crash sent one of the officers to the hospital, where he is currently stable. Police arrested the 16-year-old driver, who had minor injuries in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not identified the teen or the charges he is facing.

