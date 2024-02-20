2 cousins were fishing in a Georgia pond when their boat flipped over. Only 1 survived

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Georgia man drowned in a pond this weekend after his boat flipped over while fishing with his cousin, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Valdosta police and fire officials responded to Ulmer Pond regarding a possible drowning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fire officials said two cousins were fishing when their boat capsized. The cousins were identified as De’markus Mosley and CJ Johnson, according to WALB-TV.

Mosley told the news station that they were able get closer to shore after struggling in the cold water for about 40 minutes. Then, Johnson ended up swimming towards a bag that included their car keys.

After that, he disappeared underwater.

“You have thoughts...it just a flashback continually going in my head of you know his voice, his screams, his hand coming out of the water. It’s just those things right there that are continually popping up in my head,” Mosley told WALB-TV.

“I just tried to do everything in my power to be there for him as he was there for me. As he fought every odd to get me, I try to fight every odd to get him. That’s what really hurts is that I wasn’t able to get him,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials found Mosley at the pond and he was taken to the hospital with hypothermia. After Johnson was not located initially, authorities began searching throughout the pond and surrounding area for him.

After he was not found Sunday night, authorities were able to locate his body on Monday morning. Later on Monday, the body was found by divers.

“Twenty-two years I was blessed to have him in my life. God really broke the mold when He made my son,” Lucky Davis, Mother of Johnson, told WALB-TV.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

City council voting on ordinance to discourage homeless people from loitering at Atlanta airport

©2023 Cox Media Group