Butts County deputies catch accused drug trafficker after he runs from traffic stop with meth

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The Butts county Sheriff’s Office said deputies caught a man accused of trafficking methamphetamine after a traffic stop.

The drug bust happened Friday afternoon, when deputies from the Special Operations Division Crime Suppression Unit and the Narcotics Unit stopped a vehicle heading south on Interstate 75.

The sheriff’s office said that’s when Michael Brown, Jr. took off running while “carrying a large quantity of methamphetamines.”

Brown was able to keep away from deputies “for quite some time” before crossing I-75 and getting onto the property at the Georgia Diagnostic Prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections helped catch Brown with their blood hound tracking teams assisting Butts County deputies and Brown was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

While running from law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said Brown tossed more than a pound of meth.

Sheriff Gary Long commended his deputies and the GDOC officers for catching Brown.

