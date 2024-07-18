Bullet holes, broken windows: Man wakes up to more than a dozen shots fired into his home

ATLANTA — Homeowners had to take cover after someone fired more than a dozen gunshots into their apartment homes overnight.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore spoke with one of the neighbors, who believes the suspect targeted the wrong place.

The Ring camera video the homeowner helps police track down the shooter, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Video from our Channel 2 Action News cameras shows scattered glass along with bullet holes in the ceiling and walls inside a house on Sells Ave.

“When I counted, it was 18,” Robert Wiley told Moore.

The homeowner said he fell asleep when bullets starting flying through his house.

“As soon as I fell asleep...I hit the floor,” Wiley said.

A woman who lives next door said the shooter also hit her home. Channel 2 Action News also spotted cars shot up outside.

