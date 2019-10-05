0 Midtown building implosion to disrupt MARTA service Saturday

ATLANTA - The implosion of a five-story building on West Peachtree Street will disrupt MARTA service Saturday morning. Here are the details:

The implosion will happen at 7 a.m. Saturday at 1330 W. Peachtree St. NW. MARTA Arts Center Station is temporarily closed.

We have cameras set up covering all angles of the implosion. You can watch it happen LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM at 7 a.m.

Rail service on the Gold Line between Lindbergh and Midtown Stations will be suspended beginning at 6:45 a.m. for approximately 45 minutes to an hour.

Signs are up. 17th and Peachtree are closed for an implosion! I'll tell you all about it starting at 6. pic.twitter.com/vtK1beILvF — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) October 5, 2019

Rail service on the Gold Line north between Lindbergh and Doraville and south from Midtown to Airport is not affected.

Rail service on the Red Line will shuttle from Lindbergh to North Springs the entire day. There will be bus shuttles between the Lindbergh and Midtown stations. The Green and Blue Lines are not affected.

For MARTA bus service, bus routes 27, 37, 40 and 110 will be rerouted beginning at 5:30 a.m. Bus shuttles will be provided between Lindbergh and Midtown rail stations.

All other bus routes will run on a Saturday schedule.

After the implosion, MARTA teams will inspect the Arts Center Station tunnel and rail lines. They also will test the tunnel ventilation system. Full rail service on the Gold Line and bus service on the affected routes will resume when workers give the "all-clear."

Take a walk with me in midtown — streets are being closed for an implosion! I'll have all the details for you coming up at 6! pic.twitter.com/csg8UosB39 — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) October 5, 2019

