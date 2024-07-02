Buckhead lounge shooting survivor says bullet in her leg ‘constant reminder of the trauma’

ATLANTA — A judge denied bond for the gunman accused of opening fire in a Buckhead club and killing two people.

Police say Karanji Reese opened fire in the Elleven45 lounge last month, killing Mari Creighton and Nakyris Ridley. The shooting also left four others injured.

During Tuesday’s bond hearing for Reese, the courtroom heard from one of the survivors who was shot during the chaos. It was the first time that Taylor Holmes has faced her alleged shooter since she was released from the hospital.

“The bullet is still lodged in my leg,” Holmes told the court. “There’s a constant reminder of the trauma I endured.”

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 12. Reese, 21, turned himself in and police charged him with murder, aggravated assault and a gun charge.

Since the shooting, Creighton’s parents have filed their own lawsuit against Elleven45 Lounge and its owners.

The lawsuit accuses the club of negligence and says that the club allowed an armed person onto the premises. It went on to say how the club was “poorly maintained” and “unsafe”, and a “haven for dangerous conduct.”

