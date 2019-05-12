  • BREAKING: Savannah police officer killed in line of duty

    SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Police Department confirmed Sunday that an officer died after being shot in the line of duty. The officer has not been identified. 

    Police said two officers were following up on a robbery call and approached a car when shots were fired. Both officers and the suspect were injured. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is called to any officer-involved shooting, said the suspect also died from their injuries. The second officer has been released from the hospital. 

    A news conference will be held Sunday afternoon, but a time has not been set. 

