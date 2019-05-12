Driver surrenders for hit-and-run that left boy in coma, police sources say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the driver accused in the hit-and-run of a 8-year-old turned himself in.
Police sources confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Chris Jose the driver surrendered Sunday. This comes days after police sent Channel 2 Action News pictures of the car involved in the hit-and-run.
We're working to learn more about the driver, for Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
#BREAKING The driver who hit 8-year old Eesah Johnson on Olive Springs Road has turned himself in, Cobb police sources say. Eesah remains in a coma. Please continue to pray for him 🙏🏽 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/1NSbGje5wd— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) May 12, 2019
The victim 8-year-old Eesah Johnson remains in a coma Doctors had to delay surgery for Johnson on Friday, saying his body just can't handle it right now.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the hit-and-run happened Monday on Olive Springs Road. Johnson's family told Jose the second-grader was trying to cross the street to get to his friend's house.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical costs for the child.
