TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes shut down on I-85 north; firefighter injured

    ATLANTA - All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are shut down in southwest Atlanta.

    Triple Team Traffic reported the injury crash around 7:45 a.m. at the Cleveland Ave exit.

    Officials confirmed to Channel 2's Christian Jennings that a firefighter was injured in the crash. The condition of the firefighter is unknown at this time. 

    We have a crew heading to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. We're working to learn when the interstate will reopen. 

