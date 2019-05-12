TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes shut down on I-85 north; firefighter injured

ATLANTA - All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are shut down in southwest Atlanta.
Triple Team Traffic reported the injury crash around 7:45 a.m. at the Cleveland Ave exit.
Officials confirmed to Channel 2's Christian Jennings that a firefighter was injured in the crash. The condition of the firefighter is unknown at this time.
We have a crew heading to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. We're working to learn when the interstate will reopen.
RED ALERT!!! All lanes blocked on I-85/nb at Cleveland Ave with an injury crash. https://t.co/YULjFukFkK #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/beOAC8VHKW— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 12, 2019
